Video: WWE Wrestlers Show Their Reactions To NXT TakeOver

Below is new video of WWE Superstars reacting to last the recent WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event. The video features WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus, Amir Jordan, Kevin Owens, Piper Niven, Flash Morgan Webster, A-Kid, Drew Gulak, Nikki Cross, Jinny, James Drake, Sam Gradwell, and Ligero. There’s also a mystery man at the end of the video, trying to get a signal in some sort of shed or work shop. Fan speculation is that the man is Mansoor Al-Shehail from Saudi Arabia.