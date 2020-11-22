Video: WWE’s The Bump – Survivor Series Preview Special

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Ahead of representing their brand in competition at Survivor Series, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits join the crew of WWE’s The Bump as they prepare to take on The New Day. Lana also stops by to chat before competing as a member of Raw’s Survivor Series Women’s team, and Bruce Prichard continues the 30 Days of The Deadman celebration!

