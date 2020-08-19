Video: X-Division Championship Changes Hands On Impact Emergence

Rohit Raju is the new X Division Champion. He won the championship by defeating former champion Chris Bey and TJP in a Triple Threat on tonight’s Impact Emergence episode. This is Raju’s first time winning the X-Division Championship.
