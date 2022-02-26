Video: “X-Pac” Sean Waltman Returns To The Ring At GCW Event

WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman returned to the ring at Friday’s GCW Welcome To Heartbreak event at a sold out Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, CA.

The main event of the show saw Waltman and Joey Janela defeat Brian Myers and Matt Cardona, who currently holds the Impact Digital Media Title, the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title, the AIW Absolute Title, and the AIW Intense Title.

The 49 year old Waltman came out to a huge pop and was mobbed on his way to the ring. Janela started off and worked both opponents until Cardona pointed at Waltman and said he wanted him in the ring. Waltman hit a belly-to-belly suplex and then his running leg drop. He then set Cardona up for the Bronco Buster but Myers pulled his partner to safety. Waltman and Janela double teamed Cardona until Myers distracted Waltman, allowing for Cardona to attack from behind. This led to Waltman getting beat around by the heels for a period of time.

Chelsea Green interfered at one point and hit Janela with a Canadian Destroyer. Waltman later got a hot tag and took out both opponents with strikes, and a powerbomb to Cardona. Waltman then hit the Bronco Buster on Cardona, and tried to do the same to Myers but it was blocked. The finish saw Janela hit a dive on Cardona, then bring him back in so Waltman could deliver The X-Factor. Janela then hit a flying elbow but Cardona kicked out and got a chair to use on both Waltman and Janela. The heels tried putting Waltman through a door, but he fought them off and knocked Chelsea off the apron by kicking the ropes. Waltman then hit The X-Factor on Myers through the door for the pin.

After the match, Waltman took the mic to thank the fans and the GCW roster. Waltman then said this was his last match, and he couldn’t think of a better place to do it than GCW. Janela responded by dropping Waltman with a superkick out of nowhere. The show ended with everyone shocked at Janela’s turn on Waltman. The live crowd when threw a good amount of trash at Janela, filling up the ring with more debris on top of what was left over from the match.

Waltman reportedly looked good in the match, but he appeared to be really tired at the end. It was noted that much of his offense looked the same as it always has, and there were some fun spots.

Waltman received a lot of praise from fans on Twitter as well, with viewers saying he “still has it” and that he “turned that clock back and lapped it.” Photos and videos from the return can be seen below.

This was Waltman’s first match since the Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow at WrestleCon 2019, where he teamed with Shane Helms and WWE Hall of Famer Jushin Thunder Liger for a win over Caleb Konley, Jake Manning and Zane Riley. Waltman has talked about how he wasn’t happy with the way that match went, and how he wanted one final run in the ring to show what he can do. He appeared on WWE’s The Bump back in December to announce that his doctors have medically cleared him to return to the ring. Before that he announced in late 2020 that he had been cured of Hepatitis C, and that he was planning on going under the knife for knee surgery, to repair a torn ACL from 2008. He had the surgery and went through rehab, and has expressed interest in wanting one more run in the ring, presumably with WWE. Waltman reportedly made himself available for the WWE Royal Rumble but there’s no word yet on why WWE hasn’t brought him back for a run.

Waltman and Janela actually held the GCW Tag Team Titles back in 2015. They won the straps from The Playaz Club on May 8, 2015 at a JCW show in Brick, NJ, and then dropped the titles 8 days later to Santana and Ortiz at JCW Skate And Surf Festival Day 1 in Asbury Park, NJ.

You can see photos and videos from the GCW Welcome To Heartbreak main event below, along with a photo of GCW’s new Waltman merchandise, plus a full recap courtesy of F4Wonline.com’s Ian Carey:

The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) defeated Jacob Fatu & Juicy Finau

We kicked things off with the Briscoes taking on Jacob Fatu & Juicy Finau. Fatu jumped Mark before the bell, giving him the early advantage.

The Briscoes fought back but Finau cut off their momentum after giving Mark a Samoan Drop onto a chair. This allowed Fatu and Finau a 2-on-1 advantage against Jay. They then took turns giving him big power moves.

Once Mark recovered, the Briscoes got back into things. Mark hit a dive to the outside on Finau that sent them barreling over top of a few rows of chairs. Fatu would then put Jay through a table shortly after. He then gave Mark a pop-up Samoan Drop and the heels were back in control again. Finau then hit a running senton and Fatu hit one from the top rope for a near fall.

As the match spilled back to the outside, Mark set up Finau in a seated position on a chair. Mark then dove onto him with an elbow from the second rope and completely obliterated somebody’s chair.

At this point, Starboy Charlie appeared in the crowd on crutches. It was an attack from Fatu and Finau that led to his injury. Finau shoved him and Charlie responded by hitting him with his crutch. Charlie then dove off the stage onto both Fatu and Finau. Then the Briscoes collected their opponents and threw them back in the ring.

The Briscoes then hammered both with broken doors parts and chairs. They set up Finau on top of a door and Mark came off the ropes with his Froggy Elbow for the win.

After the match, the Briscoes cut a promo. Jay said they want a rematch against Nick Gage and Matt Tremont for the tag titles. It was noted on commentary that the match will happen at some point during the Collective. They didn’t mention it, but I’m assuming the match will not have to go off the air by 11 that night.

Blake Christian defeated Nick Wayne

They started off slow with some grappling exchanges. They had a really great sequence of pinning combinations during these early moments. They also went through a sequence of reversals that was very impressive. The pace then started to really pick up after this.

Christian got the first period of sustained offense after hitting an inverted atomic drop followed by a dropkick. Wayne eventually got back into things and reversed a springboard cutter into a blue thunder power bomb. He’d miss a double foot stomp shortly after, however, and Christian went back on offense. He’d get a near fall off a power bomb moments later.

They began exchanging strikes from their knees in the middle of the ring. Christian then hit a snap dragon suplex but Wayne came back with a stunner immediately after. Christian then gave Wayne a second-rope belly-to-back suplex and both men were down.

They exchanged reversals for a period until Wayne got a 2 count off a fisherman suplex. He got another one after hitting a senton from the top. Christian then came back and hit a reverse Spanish Fly. He got a near fall after a springboard 450 splash shortly after.

They wound up exchanging strikes on the ring apron. Christian ended up countering a cutter into a tombstone piledriver and Wayne fell to the floor. This allowed Christian time to set up a door on a series of chairs. He then collected Wayne, tossed him back in the ring, and placed him on the top turnbuckle. Wayne shoved him off the ropes and then hit him with a cutter, driving Christian through the door.

Throughout the match each had countered the others finisher multiple times. Christian countered Wayne’s springboard cutter and Wayne countered Christian’s big DDT. The final moments of this match saw each reverse the other’s move multiple times until finally Christian hit his DDT and got the 3 count. That was a fun match.

Tony Deppen defeated Kevin Blackwood

They spent some time grappling to start the match. Then the pace picked up and Blackwood got a 2 count after a suplex. Deppen would then take the advantage after yanking Blackwood’s arm down on the ropes moments after. He then went on offense as the crowd really got on Deppen. He responded by mooning them.

Deppen missed a double foot stomp from the top and began to sell his leg. Blackwood would hit a series of 7 German suplexes shortly after. And with that, Blackwood took control of the match.

Deppen got back into things later after shooting a “snot rocket” at Blackwood and kicking him in the face. They then had a sequence where they exchanged suplexes followed by a sequence exchanging strikes. Deppen hit a brainbuster and both men were down.

Blackwood countered another double foot stomp attempt into something of a modified cloverleaf. He then hit a tombstone on Deppen for a 2 count. Deppen got back into things after locking in a chicken wing. He ended changing course and kneeing Blackwood in the head several times before locking in cattle mutilation and getting the tap out. This was good. Deppen is a fun heel in GCW.

Mike Bailey defeated Ninja Mack

A very respectful start between the two martial artists. They bowed and shook hands before starting. They evaded each other’s strikes early and eventually things spilled to the outside. They exchanged strikes ringside until eventually Mack brought a door into things.

Mack took too much time setting the door up on a series of chairs and Bailey attacked, eventually hitting a double knee drop on his opponent’s back.

As they got back into the ring, Bailey locked in a single-leg crab but Mack was able to crawl to the rope. Bailey was in full control at this point, however.

Mack would get back into things before they exchanged topes to the outside. Bailey then hit a moonsault to the outside on his opponent. Mack would follow this up by hitting a dive to the outside after a series of flips in the ring.

At this point, Mack grabbed a huge ladder from the back of the room and started to climb to the very top of the venue. He stood atop a ledge on the wall that was maybe 12 feet (described as 12-15 feet on commentary) above the ground and not very wide . They then exchanged kicks up there as they struggled to maintain their balance. This is nuts, I’m mildly concerned. Bailey then gave Mack the Crane kick and Mack fell off and through the table he set up earlier!

Bailey picked Mack up and carried him back to the ring. He delivered a big head kick for a near fall. Mack fought back and went for a dive but Bailey got his knees up. Bailey then landed a head kick in the corner and followed that up with driver for the win.

This was great and stuck out for being unique. The way the martial arts style of both wrestlers matched up was really fun. The two of them exchanging strikes 12-feet off the ground was a really cool sight.

GCW Extreme Champion AJ Gray defeated ACH to retain his title.

Slow start with each guy feeling each other out. ACH then hit a standing dropkick and the match spilled to the outside. Gray gave ACH a slingshot into the ring post. They then exchanged chops all around ringside until ACH hit a snap suplex.

As the match got back in the ring, Gray hit a rolling heel kick and both men were down. ACH then hit a deadlift German suplex for a 2 count. Gray hit a choke slam and power bomb shortly after and also got a 2 count. He then missed a moonsault and once again both men were down.

ACH hit a big frog splash for a 2 count. He then hit a tope and they landed a few rows deep on the outside. ACH got another near fall after a brainbuster before going to the top rope. He went for his frog splash again but this time missed and Gray hit a big clothesline. ACH kicked out at 1 but Gray followed that up with another clothesline and then a slam for the win.

Gray got on the microphone after the match. He praised ACH and then reminded everyone he won the brass ring match and can now have whatever match he wants. He then called out Jon Moxley. Commentary noted he was calling him out for Joey Janela’s Spring Break. Moxley vs AJ Gray in GCW should be something.

Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Homicide

Nick Gage joined the commentary team for this one. Before the match, Wagner pretended as though he was going to throw his mask in the crowd but then just handed it to the ref. Crowd did not like this.

The match spilled to the outside early. As they were brawling on the outside, Wagner went on the attack with someone’s crutch. Wagner rolled Homicide back in the ring and maintained control, hitting his opponent with a chair.

Homicide eventually started to come back and hit an exploder suplex. Wagner rolled to the floor but Homicide hit him with a dive to the floor. Back in the ring, Homicide missed a diving headbutt and Wagner capitalized.

Wagner went for a double underhook something but Homicide countered and hit a cutter. Homicide missed a charge into the corner moments later and went head first into a chair that had been set up. Wagner then hit the Wagner Driver for the win.

Wagner got on the microphone after the match and called Psycho Clown a liar. A translator then came out and explained to the fans in English that while Psycho Clown took his mask, he didn’t take his pride. Wagner then said he’s put his hair on the line against Psycho’s mask. There was also a lot of referring to the fans as dumbasses. Looks like we will have a mask vs hair match in GCW between Psycho Clown and Dr. Wagner Jr. in GCW.

Second Gear Crew & Friends (Allie Katch, Dark Sheik, Gringo Loco, Matthew Justice) defeated Team Reefer (Joran Oliver, Jimmy Lloyd, Jack Cartwheel, Grim Reefer)

This match had earlier been advertised as a scramble but we ended up with an 8-person tag instead. Veda Scott joined the commentary team here.

Jack Cartwheel got in an early period to shine. He hit a Sasuke special to the outside on his opponents. This led to Reefer lighting a joint before delivering a cannonball off the top rope.

Reefer and Justice then shared the joint despite being on opposite teams. Justice took a few puffs before kicking Reefer in the stomach and clotheslining him out of the ring.

Katch and Oliver each had opponents in a Boston crab when they started to exchanges strikes between the two of them at one point.

Sheik got a two count on Cartwheel after a driver. Lloyd then delivered a package piledriver on Sheik for a near fall. Moments later, Justice and Loco came off the top with a leg drop splash combo on Lloyd but Oliver broke up the pin.

Cartwheel hit a cartwheel Death Valley driver on Sheik. He then missed a dive off the top and got speared through the door by Justice. Katch then gave Lloyd a piledriver, taking him out of things. Then Loco hit Cartwheel with a power bomb off the top rope and got the pin.

Chris Dickinson promo

Dickinson spoke about coming back from injury earlier than expected. He said he has unfinished business in GCW and especially in Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport. Dickinson then pointed at Barnett in the crowd. He told Barnett to get Suzuki to face him “one last time” at Bloodsport 8.

Matt Cardona, Brian Myers, and Chelsea Green then interrupted. Myers ran down Dickinson a little. Cardona then got on the mic and ran down on the titles he currently has. He then said he doesn’t even know who Dickinson is. Dickinson then got in his face and challenged him to a match at Spring Break.

X-Pac & Joey Janela defeated The Major Players (Matt Cardona & Brian Myers)

X-Pac got a big reaction from the fans. He was mobbed on his way to the ring. Janela got in some early offense on both Myers and Cardona. Then Cardona pointed at Pac and said he wanted him in the ring. Pac tagged in and got a nice round of cheers.

Pac hit a belly to back suplex followed by his running leg drop. He then hit him with a dropkick in the corner that set Cardona up for the Bronco Buster. Myers pulled his partner to safety, however.

Janela and Pac then did some double team work on Cardona. Myers then distracted Pac from the ring apron and Cardona attacked him from behind. This led to the heels going on offense for a period working on Pac.

Janela tagged in and took out both Myers and Cardona. He hit a Death Valley driver on Myers for a 2 count. The heels turned the tables shortly after when Chelsea Green hit Janela with a Canadian Destroyer while the referee was distracted with Myers. Cardona hit his old Broski Boot for a two count. Cardona and Myers then worked on Janela for a period.

Janela hit a sunset flip power bomb on Myers before making the hot tag into Pac, who took out both Major Players with kicks, leg lariats, and a power bomb on Cardona. He then hit the Bronco Buster on Cardona in the corner. He went to give Myers the same treatment but Myers got his boot up. Janela then came in and all 4 of them traded punches.

Myers and Cardona set up a table on some chairs in the ring. Cardona went to give Janela the Zack Rider but missed and put Myers through the door instead. Janela hit a tope on Cardona moments later, tossed him in the ring, and Pac hit him with the X-Factor. Janela then hit the flying elbow drop but Cardona got his shoulder up at 2 on the pin.

Cardona would use a chair to take out both Janela and Pac. They then went to put Pac through a door but he fought back, then kicked the ropes to knock Chelsea off the ring apron. Pac then hit an X-factor on Myers through the door and got the pin.

I was really interested to see how X-Pac looked in this match. Much of his offense looked the same as it ever did and there were some fun spots. He was really tired at the end of the match, though.

He got on the mic after and thanked the fans and roster. Pac then said that this was his last match. He can’t think of a better place to do it then in GCW. Janela then super kicked him out of nowhere, a big heel turn to close out the show! The show ended with the commentary team in dismay.