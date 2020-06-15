Video: Xavier Woods Celebrates The 5th Birthday For UpUpDownDown

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Xavier Woods is celebrating the 5th birthday of his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel today. The gaming channel launched in June 2015 and currently has 2.18 million subscribers with 349,301,472 video views. As seen in the video below, Woods is celebrating by looking at some of the funniest and wildest moments on the channel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR