Video: Xavier Woods Celebrates The 5th Birthday For UpUpDownDown

Xavier Woods is celebrating the 5th birthday of his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel today. The gaming channel launched in June 2015 and currently has 2.18 million subscribers with 349,301,472 video views. As seen in the video below, Woods is celebrating by looking at some of the funniest and wildest moments on the channel.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
WWE Backlash Results – June 14, 2020
WWE Backlash Results - June 14, 2020 [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZulwSGmYFy4&w=560&h=315] - The 2020 WWE Backlash Kickoff pre-show opens up from WWE TV studios in Stamford, Connecticut as...
Edge Reportedly Injured During WWE Backlash Match
Edge possibly suffered a triceps injury during his WWE Backlash match against Randy Orton which was taped last Sunday, according to Fightful.com. Several people...
Backstage News On Vince McMahon Changing A Finish At WWE Backlash
As PWMania.com previously reported, creative changes were reportedly made to the WWE Backlash PPV event following Paul Heyman's departure as Creative Director of RAW. One...
Possible Photo Of Edge’s Injury At WWE Backlash
As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Edge reportedly suffered a torn triceps during the loss to Randy Orton at WWE Backlash, which aired on...
Rumor Killer and Reason Why AJ Styles Was Moved To The WWE SmackDown Brand
There is an internet rumor that AJ Styles moved to Smackdown from RAW because of real-life issues with Paul Heyman: I've heard a couple of...
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: andypwm@gmail.com