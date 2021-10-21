Video: Zelina Vega Wins Queen’s Crown Tournament

Queen Zelina Vega has been crowned. The finals of WWE’s inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament were held at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia today, and saw Vega defeat Doudrop.

Vega was officially crowned as Queen Zelina after the match as she took her robe, crown and scepter on the stage, and posed in her throne.

Vega defeated Toni Storm and Carmella in the tournament, while Doudrop defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from today’s tournament finals at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: