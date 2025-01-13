Video: Zilla Fatu Reunites With His Late Father Umaga’s Former Manager Armando Estrada

Zilla Fatu, the son of WWE legend Umaga, continues to build momentum in his wrestling career. Over the past two years, Fatu has trained and competed at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling school, culminating in the biggest match of his career to date. On Saturday night, Fatu faced off against Booker T in a singles match at a Reality of Wrestling show, putting over the Hall of Famer in what marked Booker’s first singles bout since 2019.

Prior to this, Fatu competed at the GLCW Blizzard Brawl event in December, where he secured a victory over Joey Avalon. During the match, Fatu paid tribute to top WWE stars by using Jey Uso’s signature “Yeet” and name-dropping Solo Sikoa, calling him out directly and asking, “Where are you?”

In his latest vlog, Fatu shared behind-the-scenes footage from Blizzard Brawl, offering fans a closer look at the event. The vlog also captured a heartwarming reunion with Armando Estrada, who famously managed Umaga in WWE from 2006 to 2007.

Check out the vlog below: