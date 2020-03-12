VIDEO/PHOTOS: First WWE Shoot With No Make-up

As seen in the video above and the photos below, WWE has released their first-ever no makeup photo shoot to celebrate Women’s History Month.
The sit-down video interview features WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott and Carmella. The RAW, SmackDown and NXT women’s division representatives speak openly about social media, insecurities, what beauty means to them, and more.
Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks also participated in the photo shoot.
Below are photos from the shoot, along with comments from the Superstars and a few of their co-workers:
#WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/FConYaK31p
— Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) March 12, 2020
#WomensHistoryMonth @sophyholland pic.twitter.com/HfJzC403Ht
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) March 12, 2020
This photo shoot was by far my favorite!!! #WomensHistoryMonth
📸 by the amazing Sophy Holland https://t.co/IwESyJMW8Z pic.twitter.com/gkdwm6xHCZ
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) March 12, 2020
Strong and beautiful on the inside and out.
📸: Sophy Holland #WeAreNXT #NXTProud #WWENXT #WomensHistoryMonth @RheaRipley_WWE @BiancaBelairWWE @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/KGMcAqK7uj
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 12, 2020
🌻 #nomakeup #ThursdayMotivation #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/MIvb9bnLLu
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 12, 2020
Strong. https://t.co/RR24pxS2Ac
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) March 12, 2020
I’m so proud to stand along side these women! ❤️https://t.co/zblYmju0Z5
— Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) March 12, 2020
@shirai_io
Is hands down who i think personifies wrestling in its purest form! Beauty, vicious ,and unforgiving!!!! https://t.co/t3l1kcYNAZ
— Ember M.I.A. Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) March 12, 2020
NO MAKEUP PHOTO SHOOT
ありのままの自分を受け入れて、隠すだけや飾るだけでなく自然な美しさを大切にしていきたい。
見た目だけにとらわれず、これからもいろんな経験を糧にして、内面から輝ける女性になりたいと思っています。#nomakeup #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/AyoGtUapRi
— 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) March 12, 2020
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) March 12, 2020
View this post on Instagram
🙌🏼Self-love & Acceptance is a hard thing to embrace…It takes major focus and dedication to love everything about yourself even before you can give love to anyone else! I HAVE NEVER EVER SHOWN MY FRECKLES OR AS A MATTER OF FACT NATURAL BEAUTY… this was the final step of my journey- I was so timid & shy, but given this chance to help others I knew I had to do it!! I embraced my fear, looked at the computer screen and cried saying “this is me…” wow… I did it!!! It was the best feeling ever!!! I challenge each and every person to look in the mirror & love yourself for who you are!!! We are all NATURALLY BEAUTIFUL IN OUR OWN WAY!! 📸MORE PHOTOS TO COME📸 @sophyholland 🙌🏼 @wwe #wwe #smackdown #raw #womenempowerment #womenshistorymonth #yougogirl #naturalbeauty #ownit #selflove #flexappeal #danabrooke #nomakeup #nofilter