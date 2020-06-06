Videos: A Look At Kurt Angle’s NXT Appearance, Raw Promo For Monday

– WWE has announced that Monday’s WWE Backlash go-home edition of RAW on the USA Network will feature a look at what happened after last week’s RAW went off the air when Bobby Lashley had WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in the Full Nelson. As noted, Monday’s RAW will also feature Christian returning with WWE Hall of Famer Edge as his guest on The Peep Show. Below is a new promo for the episode:

– The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes look at the recent Cage Fight in WWE NXT, which saw Timothy Thatcher defeat Matt Riddle with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as the special referee. The video focuses on Angle but gives a unique look at the first-ever bout in the Fight Pit. The video also features Ever-Rise, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, Jessamyn Duke, Tommaso Ciampa, Denzel Dejournette, Emily Andzulis, and NXT Producer Steve Corino.