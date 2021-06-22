Videos: Alexa Bliss Debuts New Theme, Nikki Cross Debuts New Look

Alexa Bliss debuted new entrance graphics and a new theme song during tonight’s WWE RAW, while Nikki Cross debuted a new superhero look.

Tonight’s RAW saw Bliss and Nikki Cross reunite to defeat Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in a Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier. They join Asuka and Naomi as confirmed MITB entrants as of this writing.

Cross cut a pre-match backstage promo and talked about how she’s felt a spark inside her as of late, following her recent wins over Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. She has been working on how to display the spark in her heart, and she’s excited to share it with fans. She went on to say that no matter how far down we might fall in life, we share the same positivity and spirit to win. Cross said she represents everyone and their shortcomings, and this new look embodies everything we all have inside of us – spirit. Cross controlled most of the tag team match on RAW, and rolled Baszler up for the win after Bliss caused a scene at ringside with Jax and Reginald.

Below are several photos & videos of Bliss & Cross on RAW-

