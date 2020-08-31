Videos: Backstage Footage Of Jax/Baszler & Banks/Bayley Following WWE Payback Match

Below is video of new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler participating in their first championship photo shoot after winning the straps from Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley at WWE Payback on Sunday.

There was some friendly tension between Jax and Baszler during the shoot.

The camera man asked how they expect to coexist as champions when they can’t get alone in the ring.

“We made a deal, and as long as she keeps her end of the deal, we’re going to reign forever,” Baszler responded.

The camera man then asked what the deal consists of.

“I help her do this, she gets off my back,” Baszler said.

“Yeah, we got a deal. For sure, trust me. Partner,” Jax sarcastically responded.

“Yeah, leave me alone,” Baszler shot back.

On a related note, WWE also released this post-show video of a camera man trying to get reactions from The Golden Role Models following the title loss to Jax and Baszler. Banks and Bayley simply walked away without speaking, and WWE noted that they are in disarray due to the loss.

There’s no word yet on who Jax and Baszler will defend against at WWE Clash of Champions on September 27, or if Banks and Bayley will get a rematch. Stay tuned for updates.