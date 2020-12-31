Videos: Ben Carter/Noam Dar Promo For Next Week’s NXT UK, Top 10 NXT Moments

– Below are the top 10 moments from the final WWE NXT episode of 2020:

– As reported before, next Thursday’s NXT UK episode on the WWE Network, the first show of 2021, will feature the second installment of Noam Dar’s new Supernova Sessions talk show. The guest will be NXT UK newcomer Ben Carter. Below is a new promo for the segment.

Next week’s NXT UK episode will also feature Piper Niven vs. Jinny to crown a new #1 contender to NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray. Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid vs. WALTER for WALTER’s NXT UK Title will take place the week after next.