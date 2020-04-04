VIDEOS: Braun Strowman’s Backstage Post-Wrestlemania Shoot, Strowman Talks Universal Championship Win

Above is video of new WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman participating in his first championship photo shoot backstage after Night One of WrestleMania 36.

As noted, The Monster Among Men defeated WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg to capture the title in a fairly short match that saw Goldberg hit three Spears before Strowman came back with four powerslams to win. Roman Reigns was Goldberg’s original opponent but he backed out of the show due to concern over competing during the coronavirus pandemic with how his immune system is. While Strowman vs. Goldberg was taped last week, it wasn’t announced to fans until last night on SmackDown.

Below is new video of Sarah Schreiber interviewing Strowman after his match at the empty WWE Performance Center. Strowman had Schreiber introduce him as the new Universal Champion a second time, then talked about the big win. He said his title win is proof that you can achieve anything you want.

“Like… honestly, like… hearing that in my head right now, I don’t even believe it’s real,” Strowman said. “This is something that so many people have told me I would never achieve. So many people told me I didn’t deserve to because what I have been through in my life and things like that.

“But this is proof right there that no matter what, if you work your butt off for something you believe in and dream, you can achieve anything. Right here is proof you can achieve anything if you put your mind to it.”