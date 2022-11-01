Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to the ring for a fight. Officials, security, and Superstars rushed out to restore order after Lashley immediately entered the arena and a brawl ensued at the entranceway.

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H also ran out and intervened between Lashley and Lesnar, admonishing them that the match on Saturday will be canceled if they touch each other again. Groups held the two Superstars back while Triple H shouted orders as RAW went to commercial.

What fans did not see on television was a dark segment involving Lesnar and Adam Pearce. Those inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas were the only ones to witness the interaction in the ring, but WWE did include two photos of Pearce and Lesnar in their RAW photo gallery.

Pearce informed Lesnar of Triple H’s decision, as seen in the fan videos below, but Lesnar responded by mocking Pearce and security. The audience booed Pearce’s statement that he was merely attempting to do “what’s best for business.” The back-and-forth between Pearce and Lesnar continued, with fans expressing their desire to witness a fight.

Pearce repeated Triple H’s ruling and asked Lesnar to leave the ring as security and others observed from ringside. Then, Lesnar kicked Pearce and left him on the ground with an F5. The music began playing, and Lesnar finally exited to cheers from the Texas crowd.

You can view clips from the dark segment and the RAW brawl below:

