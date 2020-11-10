Videos: Brothers Of Destruction Trailer, Miz & Mrs. Bonus Episode To Air After RAW

– A bonus episode of “Miz & Mrs.” will air on the USA Network after tonight’s WWE RAW episode goes off the air. This will be a preview of the new season premiere of the show, which airs this Thursday on the USA Network at 10:30pm ET. These new episodes of “Miz & Mrs.” will follow The Miz and Maryse as they move homes once again, and welcome their second child.

Miz tweeted to promote tonight’s bonus episode and included a preview. He wrote, “[siren emoji] TONIGHT AFTER RAW [siren emoji] @usa_network is doubling down on @MizandMrsTV this week. Catch an all new bonus episode of #MizAndMrs after @wwe #Raw TONIGHT!!!! And make sure you watch our premiere on Thursday 10:30/9:30c. Also @marysemizanin cheats at cards. #MizAndMrs”

🚨TONIGHT AFTER RAW 🚨@usa_network is doubling down on @MizandMrsTV this week. Catch an all new bonus episode of #MizAndMrs after @wwe #Raw TONIGHT!!!! And make sure you watch our premiere on Thursday 10:30/9:30c. Also @marysemizanin cheats at cards. #MizAndMrs pic.twitter.com/D1PuodBBjh — The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 9, 2020

Surprise! 😎 We're dropping a special bonus episode of #MizAndMrs a few days early TONIGHT at 11/10c after #WWERaw on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/v8sfFiV3KT — Miz & Mrs (@MizandMrsTV) November 9, 2020

– Below is the trailer for WWE’s Brothers of Destruction documentary, which will premiere this Sunday on the WWE Network. The doc will feature Kane and The Undertaker telling war stories and talking candidly about their legacies as both rivals and teammates. Brothers of Destruction will premiere on Sunday at 10am ET via on-demand, and will then air at 8pm ET on the live feed of the WWE Network. The documentary premiered earlier this year to rave reviews at the Austin Film Festival, is a part of WWE’s “30 Days of The Deadman” celebration.

The synopsis reads like this: “Two eternal legends. One epic story. The Undertaker and Kane discuss their legendary rivalry and careers on Brothers of Destruction, premiering this Sunday on the award-winning WWE Network.”