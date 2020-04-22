VIDEOS: Carmella Taunts Becky Lynch & Charlotte, Top 25 Triple H Moments

– The WWE YouTube channel has been posting several throwback clips from WWE Hall of Famer Triple H’s career as they get ready for his 25th Anniversary Celebration during Friday’s SmackDown on FOX. As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 video is a special edition with the 25 greatest moments from The Game’s career:

– Carmella’s social media and recent streams with boyfriend Corey Graves shows that she’s really bored with the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns. It was noted on Tuesday how Carmella dressed up as Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley to mock a recent promo they did on SmackDown. As seen below, she made another video today to mock a segment with WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch: