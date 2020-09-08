Videos: Cedric Alexander Joins The Hurt Business On RAW

Tonight’s WWE RAW saw Cedric Alexander turn heel.

RAW featured a six-man match with The Hurt Business (MVP, Shelton Benjamin and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley) vs. Cedric, Ricochet and Apollo Crews. Cedric attacked on the ramp before the match could begin. Not long after that pre-match attack, during the match, Crews pulled Ricochet off the apron as Crews crawled for a tag. Cedric then destroyed Ricochet at ringside, allowing Shelton to drop a distracted Crews from behind in the ring. Crews fought Shelton off until Cedric entered the ring and dropped his former partner with a Lumbar Check. The Hurt Business stared Cedric down and smiled at him, but Cedric did not officially join the group or even indicate that he was joining, even though the two sides did trade smiles. The Hurt Business left without Cedric, but a VIP Lounge segment was later held and that’s when Cedric officially joined the group. Cedric told MVP that he’s finally joining The Hurt Business because he’d rather learn and earn instead of getting beat down every week. Cedric said he was going broke by running around with Ricochet, and he was tired of sacrificing his health and his career for someone else to get a title shot. Cedric added that The Hurt Business is the future… and that’s when they were interrupted by The Viking Raiders, Crews and Ricochet.

The two teams brawled until RAW went to commercial break and the show returned with an eight-man match kicking off. Cedric ended up winning the match for The Hurt Business, by getting the pinfall on Ricochet. However, there was some controversy with the finish as a replay indicated that Ricochet may have kicked out at 2.