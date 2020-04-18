Videos: Cryptic Character Returns, The Fink, NXT Wrestler On SmackDown, HHH 25th Anniversary

– This week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX featured another appearance by the hooded mystery man shown inside his control room area. It’s been speculated that the hooded man is Mustafa Ali, but that hasn’t been confirmed. The mystery man previously exposed Sonya Deville working against Mandy Rose, but this week’s segment was a warning for the tag team division. As seen in the video below, the mystery man said we’ve heard all the lies, but when we will hear the truth? The “TRUTH” messages flashed over the screen and then we saw flashes of several tag teams – The Usos, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, John Morrison and The Miz, Bayley and Sasha Banks, and The New Day, who Big E won the SmackDown Team Titles for later in the main event.

After those images flashed, “THE TRUTH” message displayed again and the man warned to keep your friends close, but others closer. He then pressed a button and “THE TRUTH WILL BE HEARD” flashed over the screen with his usual graphics. That sent the show to commercial. Stay tuned for updates on the storyline. You can see a clip from this week’s segment below:

– WWE paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel twice during this week’s SmackDown. The show opened with a graphic in memory of The Fink, who passed away at the age of 69 on Thursday. Michael Cole and Corey Graves later honored The Fink before showing a video package on his career. You can see the video and the graphic below:

– As noted, next week’s SmackDown will see the 25th Anniversary Celebration for Triple H begin. It sounds like the celebration of The Game will go on over at least two shows. Below is a new promo for the celebration: