Videos: Edge WWE Supercut, Dana Brooke Works With Boxing Trainer

– Below is the latest episode of WWE Supercut, featuring 100 of the most devastating Spears from WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The video shows The Rated R Superstar delivering his finisher to top stars such as The Undertaker, John Cena, and others.

– Dana Brooke revealed on Instagram that she just started working under pro boxing trainer Orlando Cuellar, who she called her striking coach and motivator. Brooke noted that she can’t wait to bring her new skills to the WWE ring and said she has her eyes on the SmackDown Women’s Title. She and Cuellar posted the following clips from a training session after their first week in: