– Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the greatest rivals of WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The Rated R Superstar will make his first WWE NXT appearance during tonight’s episode on the USA Network.

– The first official theme song for WrestleMania 37 is “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd. You can hear the song below. WrestleMania 37 takes place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.