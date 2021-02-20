Videos: Elimination Chamber Theme Song, Kyle O’Reilly Stretcher Footage

– Below is the full video of Kyle O’Reilly being stretchered out of the Capitol Wrestling Center after Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode went off the air. The NXT Injury Report issued on Friday noted that O’Reilly suffered a neck injury in the attack by Adam Cole, and he is not currently medically cleared. As we’ve noted, this is just a part of the storylines and O’Reilly is not legitimately injured.

– WWE has announced “And So It Went” by The Pretty Reckless and Tom Morello as the official theme song for Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. You can see a promo for the pay-per-view below: