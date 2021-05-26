Videos: Franky Monet Makes NXT Debut

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network saw the “World Premiere” in-ring debut of Franky Monet (fka Taya Valkyrie). Monet made her NXT TV arrival back on April 14 and has been taunting the women’s division ever since then, along with her pet Pomeranian. Tonight’s NXT show saw Monet make her in-ring debut with a win over Cora Jade (fka Elayna Black). Monet dominated most of the match with aggressive offense, then got the pin after a sitdown powerbomb, and her Road to Valhalla finisher.

As seen in the video below, McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Monet after the show and asked if she felt like she put the rest of the NXT women’s division on notice. Monet warned the locker room and called out NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez.

“100%, McKenzie. That’s what I came here to do,” Monet said. “That’s what I’ve done until getting here to the WWE, and now I will do it here, for the first time in WWE NXT. So, all of you women from the locker room, take note because you got a big ole target on your back, especially you, Raquel. Now ‘La Güera Loca’ is coming for each, and every one of you.”

Franky tweeted after the show and thanked those who have been with her on her journey to WWE.

“It takes a village….. you all know who you are that pushed me, believed in me and were there for me through the ups and downs of the last 11 years…. WE DID IT!!! [heart emoji] @WWENXT @WWE #WWEraLOCA,” she wrote.

Monet’s husband, WWE RAW Superstar John Morrison, live-tweeted tonight’s NXT to promote her debut. He joked in one tweet, “#WWENXT is where it happens. over a decade of blood sweat & tanner leading up to this @FrankyMonetWWE moment [heart eyes emoji]”

WE DID IT!!! ❤️ @WWENXT @WWE #WWEraLOCA pic.twitter.com/nIShPzYTLU — Franky Monet (@FrankyMonetWWE) May 26, 2021

Now‼️ the moment I’ve been excited about for so long…

the in ring debut of @FrankyMonetWWE — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) May 26, 2021

Maybe the best entrance jacket ever 😍😍 #WWENXT

Bowie wanted to chew on it so bad this week 🤣😍 @FrankyMonetWWE — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) May 26, 2021

#WWENXT @FrankyMonetWWE is on point 👊🏼💥 legit the last person on the roster I would want to pick a fight with — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) May 26, 2021