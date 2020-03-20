VIDEOS: Gronk Arrives For Smackdown, WWE Now On Gronk/WrestleMania, & More

WWE is preparing for WrestleMania 36 host Rob Gronkowski to officially make his arrival.

As seen above in the new WWE Now video, McKenzie Mitchell looked at Gronk’s hosting announcement on Twitter and some of the reactions to his comments and the news of WrestleMania 36 airing across two nights this year. Gronk will be appearing during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX to promote his gig as WrestleMania 36 host.

WWE has also released new merchandise for the three-time NFL Super Bowl champion. WWE Shop has a new $34.99 “Gronkmania” ice shaker and a $27.99 “Gronkmania” t-shirt. They also have a new $34.99 Gronk ice shaker and a $27.99 Gronk t-shirt. The youth sized t-shirts are going for $24.99.

Below is new video of the former NFL tight-end, who spent his nine-season career with the New England Patriots before retiring in 2019 at the age of 29, arriving at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s SmackDown. RAW Superstar and Gronk’s good friend Mojo Rawley is with him.

Gronk and Mojo didn’t say much to the cameras as they were introduced to WWE staffers, including a woman named Barbara. It looks like this is Executive Assistant Barbara Stratton, who is based in Orlando and has worked with WWE since 2014. Barbara told Gronk that she will be his “mom” for the day.

As we’ve noted, Gronk recently signed with WWE to wrestle as a Superstar. Before changes were made to WrestleMania 36 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the original plan was for Gronk to appear on this week’s SmackDown, which would have led to an appearance at WrestleMania 36. Gronk has not been scheduled to wrestle at WrestleMania 36, but it was reported that his appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All would have led to his first match later this year, possibly at SummerSlam in August as it will be held at the TD Garden in Boston, which would be fitting and would have guaranteed a big pop for Gronk due to his history with the NFL’s New England Patriots.

There’s no word yet on how the COVID-19 outbreak may have changed WWE’s plans for Gronk, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported this week that WWE had plans for Gronk to host WrestleMania 36 all along. Originally the hosting gig was to be announced on tonight’s SmackDown, but they decided to go ahead with it earlier this week when they announced WrestleMania as a two-night event from multiple locations.

Stay tuned for updates on Gronk’s WWE future and tonight’s SmackDown. Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the video of Gronk arriving for SmackDown, along with a look at his first-ever WWE Shop merchandise: