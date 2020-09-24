Videos: Io Shirai’s Challenger For NXT TakeOver Determined

Candice LeRae vs. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai is now official for the next NXT Takeover event.

Tonight’s “Take Off To Takeover” edition of NXT on the USA Network opened with a Battle Royal to crown a a new #1 contender to Shirai, which was won by LeRae. She eliminated Shotzi Blackheart to win the match. LeRae attacked Tegan Nox backstage earlier in the day to remove her from the Battle Royal, but the match featured several regular Superstars and a few up & coming talents – LeRae, Blackheart, Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, Catalina, Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro, Aliyah, Xia Li, Marina Shafir, Indi Hartwell, Gia Roman, Raven, Ellie, and Rita Reis.

The next NXT Takeover event is scheduled for Sunday, October 4. It’s likely to take place at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL, but it’s also been rumored for the Amway Center in Orlando, which would be the WWE ThunderDome debut for Takeover.

Below is the current card for Takeover, along with a few shots from tonight’s opener:

NXT Title Match

Gauntlet Eliminator Winner (Bronson Reed or Cameron Grimes or Kushida or Timothy Thatcher or Kyle O’Reilly vs. Finn Balor (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest (c)

An honor and a privilege to be in the presence of the #PoisonPixie @CandiceLeRae. 🧚‍♀️ #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ySCr7Qqod8 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 24, 2020

4 eliminations and she hasn't even broken a sweat.@RaquelWWE is DOMINANT in this "Take Off to Takeover" #BattlRoyal! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/aRLO7gPoQk — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 24, 2020

The battle heats up! Who’s going to walk out of this #BattleRoyal with a ticket to an NXT #WomensTitle opportunity at #NXTTakeOver? pic.twitter.com/b5yUXJFV4c — WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2020

