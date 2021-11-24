Videos: Jeff Hardy & Steve Austin On Which Top WWE Star Hardy Wants To Wrestle & More

Jeff Hardy is calling out WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

As seen in the extra below from the upcoming Broken Skull Sessions episode with Hardy and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, Hardy was asked about who he would love to have a match with.

“I’ve talked about this a lot lately – Roman Reigns,” Hardy said of a potential dream match. “The Bloodline, you know, they aggravate me and he always talks about being The Head of The Table. I want to break the head of the table.

Austin then asked Hardy who he’d love to wrestle but never got the chance to.

“Andre the Giant and The Ultimate Warrior,” he responded.

Austin also asked what type of match Hardy would like to compete in for the first time.

“I’d have to say an hour Iron Man match, to test myself,” he said.

The Austin – Hardy episode will be available tomorrow on Peacock and the WWE Network. Below is the aforementioned clip, along with video of Hardy ranking his most painful spills: