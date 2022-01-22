Videos: Jeff Jarrett and Eric Bischoff Appear On WWE SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famers Jeff Jarrett and Eric Bischoff made brief backstage appearances during the January 21st 2022 edition of Smackdown in Nashville, TN. Jarrett complimented Rick Boogs’ guitar playing abilities and Bischoff praised Adam Pearce’s leadership skills.
