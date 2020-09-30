Videos: John Cena Appears On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

John Cena appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday night.

Cena was there to promote his “Elbow Grease: Fast Friends” book for kids. He noted that he has a “very young audience in WWE,” made up of a lot of kids and families, and while his in-ring career is not as active as it once was, it’s not over. He’s writing the kids books to continue sending messages to the younger viewers he has in WWE.

Cena’s appearance made him the first in-studio guest for Fallon since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Cena also played “Toss It Over” with Fallon, performed a song, and more. You can see clips below: