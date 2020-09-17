Videos: John Morrison And Dolph Ziggler In Short Film, Nina Samuels Promo For NXT UK

– Below is a new vignette for WWE NXT UK Superstar Nina Samuels. The NXT UK relaunch episode is now available on the WWE Network. Women’s division action on today’s episode saw Valkyrie defeat Isla Dawn. Next week’s episode will feature NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray defending against Piper Niven.

– “The Speed of Time” sci-fi short film was released today via the DUST channel on YouTube. The movie stars John Morrison and also features Dolph Ziggler. The 12-minute short can be seen below.

The synopsis for the movie reads like this:

“Johnny Killfire (John Hennigan) must go back in time and team up with his former self (Sean Marquette) to stop the TimeBorgs from getting their hands on an app that breaks the space-time continuum by delivering pizzas into the past…before they were even ordered.”