VIDEOS: Johnny Gargano Gets Fired Up For TakeOver Portland Match, Takes Cameron Grimes’ Hat

– This week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network saw Johnny Gargano make his Full Sail in-ring return with a win over Cameron Grimes. As seen above, WWE released video from the commercial break with Gargano having a little fun with Grimes’ trademark hat.

Below is post-show video of Gargano talking to new on-air talent Kat Marino about Sunday’s “Takeover: Portland” match against Finn Balor. Gargano says he’s been waiting for more than a year to get in the ring with Balor. He went on knocking Balor for not showing up this week, and said on Sunday he will prove why he’s the real face of the NXT brand, and the real flag bearer.

“I’m going to bring Finn Balor everything this Sunday,” Gargano said. “A dream match, the match everyone wants to see. Well, I want to see it, too, because I need this one. I need this one, more than they can understand.”

Regarding Marino, she is the former Kathy Campanelli (real name Alyssa Marino), who made her NXT debut last month. Marino, who studied for 4 years to be an opera singer, trained at the Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy in California, in their non-wrestling class. She originally tried out to be a wrestler, and that led to her being used as a talent at the Santino Bros. live events. She eventually began doing announcing and commentary work. She worked for Championship Wrestling From Hollywood before signing with WWE. Right now the company has three on-air talents who previously worked for CWFH – Marino, Cathy Kelley, and Jon Quasto.