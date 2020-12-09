Videos: Kenny Omega And Don Callis Appear On Tonight’s Impact

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega made his Impact Wrestling debut on tonight’s show.

Omega appeared for a sitdown interview segment with Impact Co-Vice President Don Callis, hosted by Josh Mathews. Callis noted that the new Impact – AEW alliance has been in the works for nearly 27 years, ever since he met Omega when he was 10 years old, through his uncle The Golden Sheik, who took Callis under his wing when he first got into the business. Callis said he made it a mission from there to be in Omega’s corner.

Omega later talked about why he came to Impact, noting that he wants to collect other World Titles from other pro wrestling promotions, including Impact. He teased that when he’s not busy defending the AEW World Title, he’ll be looking at other champions for potential title defenses.

Omega and Callis then announced that they will have a big announcement to make during tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT.

As noted earlier, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan also appeared on this week’s Impact episode, in a “paid advertisement” segment with Tony Schiavone. You can click here for details and video from that segment. Khan invited Callis to appear on Dynamite with Omega this week.

Stay tuned for more on the AEW – Impact working relationship. Below are clips from tonight’s Impact segment with Omega, Callis and Mathews:

As an historic gift to the IMPACT fans, @KennyOmegamanX and @TheDonCallis treated us to @JonMoxley's nameplate being removed from the @AEW World Championship and replaced with Kenny Omega's. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/MRFIF8vQCo — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 9, 2020