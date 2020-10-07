Videos: Lana Trains With Natalya, WWE Top 10 On First Draft Picks

– Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the first picks in recent WWE Drafts. The 2020 WWE Draft will begin this Friday on SmackDown, and then will wrap with Monday’s RAW.

– Courtesy of Lana’s personal YouTube channel, below is a new video of the RAW Superstar training with her tag team partner Natalya, and her husband, Tyson Kidd, at the wrestling ring they own. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott can also be seen in the video. This week’s RAW saw Lana and Natalya team with Zelina Vega for a loss to RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and The Riott Squad.