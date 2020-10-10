Videos: Lars Sullivan Returns, The New Day Back Together

The New Day is back together and Lars Sullivan has returned.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode saw The New Day reunite after Big E’s Falls Count Anywhere win over Sheamus. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods returned during a backstage segment to congratulate Big E. They made it known that they have returned to go for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Woods had been out of action since October 2019 with an Achilles injury. Kofi took some time off earlier this summer with an injury angle to begin Big E’s singles push. The New Day will challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura later tonight.

Sullivan made his big return after Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy defeated The Miz and John Morrison in tag team action. Sullivan hit the ring and destroyed Riddle and Hardy with ease, and then did the same to Miz. He finished the segment with a big Freak Accident to Miz.

Sullivan suffered a severe knee injury in June 2019 and has been out of action since then.

Stay tuned for more on Lars and The New Day. You can see a few shots from tonight’s segments below:

