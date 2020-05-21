Videos: Latest WWE Playback Episode, Memorial Day Package For Raw

– Below is the latest episode of WWE Playback, featuring Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers. The trio re-watches Jinder’s WWE Title win over Randy Orton at the 2017 WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

– WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to reveal the Memorial Day video package that will air during Monday’s RAW on the USA Network. WWE airs a similar tribute during every Memorial Day edition of their flagship show. You can see the full video below: