Videos: Liv Morgan Comments On WWE Releases And Next Week’s Championship Match

Liv Morgan was a trending topic on social media following last night’s WWE RAW.

As noted, it was announced that Morgan will finally get her title shot from RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch during next Monday’s RAW show. A contract signing was held last night on RAW, which led to 10-woman action with Morgan, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H. and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeating Lynch, Doudrop, Tamina Snuka, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega. The finish saw Morgan pin Snuka to get the win.

Morgan received a significant amount of attention for her line that referenced WWE releases during the back & forth promo with Lynch.

“You’re the reason why your friend [SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair) is gone, just like your big, fat, greedy contract is the reason why my friends are gone. How does it feel knowing you’ve become everything you despised?,” Morgan asked Lynch.

It’s believed she was referring to the WWE departures of Ruby Riott (aka Ruby Soho) and Sarah Logan, her former Riott Squad partners, but she could’ve been talking about any of the recent WWE releases.

As seen below, Morgan later appeared on RAW Talk and spoke with Sarah Schreiber. She was asked about next week’s title shot.

“So this is the biggest opportunity I’ve ever had in my entire career,” Liv said. “And I’m not taking it lightly, and I want to be my very, very, very best, and I have seven days to make sure that I’m my best, and I want Becky at her best. You know what, not too long ago a lot of people looked past Becky and I will never, ever, ever stop giving her reasons to never look past me again, starting next week when I win that WWE RAW Women’s Championship.”

