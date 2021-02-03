Videos: Mahabali Shera And ODB Return To Impact

Last night’s Impact Wrestling episode saw ODB and Mahabali Shera make their returns to the company.

ODB returned after Jordynne Grace defeated Susan in singles action. The post-match angle saw Susan, Kimber Lee and Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo attack Grace and Jazz until ODB made the save. ODB later appeared in a backstage segment with Jazz and Grace, noting that she was nearby working her food truck when she saw the attack go down.

This was ODB’s first Impact appearance since Hard To Kill 2020, where she lost to Grace and Taya Valkyrie in a Triple Threat for the Knockouts Title.

Shera returned during the non-title match between Rohit Raju and X Division Champion TJP, reuniting with his former Desi Hit Squad partner Raju. There was a spot where TJP tried to go under the ring but Shera was waiting for him. Shera attacked TJP, which allowed Raju to get the win. Raju vs. TJP in a Grudge Match for the title was then announced for No Surrender on February 13.

Shera worked several Impact Xplosion matches in January, February and December 2020, and appeared with the Desi Hit Squad in January and February, but hasn’t been seen since then.

Next week’s Impact episode will see ODB make her in-ring return against Kimber Lee. Below is the current line-up for next week, along with clips from last night:

* ODB vs. Kimber Lee

* Nevaeh vs. Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan

* Cousin Jake will give an answer to Eric Young’s invite to join the Violent By Design stable

* Contract signing for Tommy Dreamer vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann at No Surrender

* Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers will defend against James Storm and Chris Sabin with the winners defending against Private Party at No Surrender