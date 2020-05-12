Videos: Mia Yim & Charlotte’s NXT Journey, WWE/King Of Fighters Trailer, Undertaker’s Entrance, & More

– WWE Hall of Famers and other stars discuss The Undertaker’s entrance in his extra scene from Chapter 1 of “The Last Ride” on the WWE Network. The video features Michael Cole, Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Batista, Edge, Shane McMahon, Steve Austin, Bray Wyatt, and Mark Henry.

– The Miz and 2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins have been announced for The At-Home Variety Show from Peacock TV, which is the new streaming service from NBCUniversal. The show is hosted by Seth MacFarlane, and features daily short-form stories from celebrities at home, all through the month. It also raises awareness and support for three non-profit groups – The United Way, Americares, and Feeding America. There’s no word on when The Bellas and The Miz will appear, but we will keep you updated. Below is a new promo for the show:

Big announcement 📢 Get ready for the #PeacockVarietyShow Featuring @SethMacFarlane! Your favorite celebs will be serving up laughs weeknights at 7pm/4pm PT at https://t.co/rhiJCPkqPB. Find out how you can help @Americares, @FeedingAmerica & @UnitedWay at https://t.co/SNRSPyqlHh. pic.twitter.com/o3plVS8r2n — Peacock (@peacockTV) May 11, 2020

– As seen below, the King of Fighters ALL-STAR game has released the second and final trailer for their new collaboration with WWE. This trailer confirms The Rock, John Cena and Seth Rollins as playable characters. You can also see the first trailer below, which confirmed The Undertaker, Becky Lynch and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston as playable characters. The WWE x King of Fighters ALL-STAR update will be released to games on Apple iOS and Android devices this Thursday, May 14.

Introducing Seth Rollins, John Cena, and The Rock to The King of Fighters ALLSTAR! Which WWE Superstar are you looking forward to playing? @WWERollins @JohnCena @TheRock @WWE #WWE #KOFALLSTAR pic.twitter.com/qluLPEqYBw — The King of Fighters ALLSTAR (@playkofallstar) May 12, 2020

– Above is new video of the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel, with WWE NXT Superstar Mia Yim looking at her five-year journey with NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Yim recalls how she wrestled Flair on the December 4, 2014 NXT episode. She then lost to Flair in a non-title match on the April 29, 2020 NXT episode. Yim said she hopes to tangle with Flair again and talked about being grateful for having the chance to be in NXT with Flair now. Yim, who discussed her sisterhood with Flair, revealed that Flair was one of the first people to send her a congratulatory text message when she signed with WWE in 2018. You can see clips from both Flair vs. Yim NXT TV matches below: