Videos: MizTV Top 10 Chaos Moments, Akira Tozawa With The WWE 247 Championship

– Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring chaotic moments from MizTV. This Friday’s SmackDown on FOX will feature The Miz and John Morrison welcoming Mandy Rose to MizTV.

– The WWE Japan Twitter account posted this backstage clip of new WWE 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa and his ninjas following the title win over R-Truth during Monday’s RAW.

He said, “From today this is my baby!”

Tozawa, now a two-time 24/7 Champion, also tweeted on the win and wrote, “I made it!!!!!!”