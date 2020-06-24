Videos: MizTV Top 10 Chaos Moments, Akira Tozawa With The WWE 247 Championship

– Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring chaotic moments from MizTV. This Friday’s SmackDown on FOX will feature The Miz and John Morrison welcoming Mandy Rose to MizTV.
– The WWE Japan Twitter account posted this backstage clip of new WWE 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa and his ninjas following the title win over R-Truth during Monday’s RAW.
He said, “From today this is my baby!”
Tozawa, now a two-time 24/7 Champion, also tweeted on the win and wrote, “I made it!!!!!!”
