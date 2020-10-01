Videos: New “Drive For Better” Episode From WWE/Hyundai, Ronda Rousey Meets David Arquette

– Below is the latest episode of the new “Drive For Better” content series from Hyundai and WWE. This episode features WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon talking with pediatric cancer survivors Jordyn and Alex before surprising them with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

– As seen below, Ronda Rousey recently released footage from her encounter with former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette at the WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn IV” event in 2018, the night before her SummerSlam 2018 match with Alexa Bliss. Rousey and husband Travis Browne were sneaking into Takeover to catch some of the action when Arquette gave her some praise for what she had been doing in WWE.

“Everything you’ve been doing is so incredible, just amazing. Oh, you’re doing great,” Arquette told Rousey the night before the captured the RAW Women’s Title from Bliss.