Videos: New Movie Parody Promos for WWE WrestleMania 39 Released

WWE has released the WrestleMania 39 parody movie promos.

Several WWE Superstars were in Orlando this week to film the “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” parody movie trailers to promote the upcoming WrestleMania 39 event. It was reported that 5 to 7 promos were shot and will be released the week after Elimination Chamber.

The vignettes were actually released by WWE during Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event, and you can watch them below. The full promo with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, as well as a video of highlights from the others, was released. There’s no word on when WWE will release the other promos in their entirety, but it should be within the next few weeks.

The videos are listed below, along with a list of Superstars and their parodies:

* Rhea Ripley appears as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) from Stranger Things. It was reported that The Judgment Day was involved, so they may be in the full promos

* The Miz and Maryse appear as Maverick (Tom Cruise) and Goose (Anthony Edwards) from Top Gun

* Montez Ford and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair appear as Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) from Titanic

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns stars as Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci) from Goodfellas, while Paul Heyman appears as Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso appears as Anthony Stabile (Frank Adonis)

* Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins appear as Batman and The Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) in a scene from the 2019 Joker movie

* Ridge Holland appears as Andy Stitzer (Steve Carell) from The 40 Year Old Virgin, while Drew McIntyre stars as David (Paul Rudd), Sheamus as Cal (Seth Rogen), and Butch as Jay (Romany Malco)