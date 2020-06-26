Videos: New Music Videos For The Undertaker

WWE has released two new music videos for The Undertaker as they prepare for tonight’s tribute to The Deadman during the new SmackDown on FOX episode. Above is Taker offering heartfelt thanks to his fellow WWE Superstars in a scene from Chapter 5 of The Last Ride, set to “Troubadour” by George Strait. Below is a recap of the Boneyard Match from WrestleMania 36, set to “For Whom The Bell Tolls” by Metallica. This is also from Chapter 5 of The Last Ride on the WWE Network.

On a related note, we reported before how Taker recently made a “#ThankYou” tweet to his fans and supporters. Taker also received “thank you” messages and tributes back from several stars from the world of pro wrestling. You can see posts from The Singh Brothers, Enzo Amore, and Chris Jericho, plus WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle, Jim Ross, Kevin Nash, and Bret Hart.

Honored to have been one of the first and the last to be in the same ring with #Undertaker May be the Best of all time! #ThankYouUndertaker pic.twitter.com/6z6PJXOdgA — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) June 24, 2020