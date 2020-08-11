Videos & News From This Week’s RAW Underground Segments

Tonight’s taped WWE RAW episode saw Week 2 of Shane McMahon’s RAW Underground concept continue.

This week “worked shoot-style” segment opened up with Shane welcoming us to his RAW Underground warehouse setting. Shane appeared earlier in a brief backstage segment with his large personal security guard from last week, who is WWE Performance Center trainee Jordan Omogbehin. The first fight segment saw second generation star Cal Bloom lose to Riddick Moss. That fight saw Moss connect with a cheap shot to the eye before dropping Bloom and having the fight called after mounting him.

Another RAW Underground segment later began with WWE NXT Superstar Arturo Ruas, who received significant praise from Shane on the ring platform. Ruas dominated an enhancement talent and stood with Shane as RAW went to commercial. RAW Underground then returned with Shane in the ring with the big man from last week, Dabba-Kato (Babatunde Aiyegbusi). Kato dominated another enhancement fighter and won the fight by grabbing a fistful of jewels from below the belt.

RAW Underground then saw the first women’s fight. Shane got in between Shayna Baszler and Kato as tension brewed between the two after Baszler was shown smirking at ringside. Baszler targeted a female fighter at ringside and attacked her before the woman could enter the ring. Baszler dominated the woman until another enhancement talent hit the ring and attacked from behind. Baszler fought them both off until NXT’s Emily Andzulis attacked. Baszler ended up putting her down with a submission, and then fighting off all three competitors. Baszler won her fight by forcing Andzulis to submit.

Bloom, a former college football player, is the son of former WWE, WCW and AWA star Wayne Bloom of The Destruction Crew and The Beverly Brothers (Beau Beverly). Cal signed to work the NXT brand in March 2019. He was trained by former WWE Superstar Ken Anderson and his father, among others.

Ruas is a Lebanese-born amateur wrestler and Jiu-Jitsu practitioner from Brazil. He previously competed in the 2011 Pan American Games, placing #4 in the the amateur wrestling 84k division. He signed with WWE in 2015.

Andzulis previously competed on season one of The Rock’s Titan Games on NBC, and was signed by WWE in January of this year. She had a WWE tryout in April 2019 and later trained at the JPWA Academy in Knoxville, TN, which is owned by WWE Legends Kane and Dr. Tom Prichard. Andzulis worked a few NXT live events in February of this year, but hasn’t picked up a win yet.

Shane closed this week’s RAW Underground fights after Baszler stood tall on the platform. He invited fans to tune in next Monday night to see what’s next from RAW Underground.

Stay tuned for updates on the new WWE concept. Below are shots from tonight’s RAW Underground segments: