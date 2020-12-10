Videos: Noam Dar Hypes New NXT UK Talk Show Segment, Raquel Gonzalez On Rhea Ripley

– Today’s new WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature the premiere of Noam Dar’s new “Supernova Sessions” talk show segment. The only match announced for the show will be the Open Challenge set by NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin.

Below is new video of Dar promoting his new “Supernova Sessions” segment. Dar says his new segment will be must see TV because he will be asking his guests the questions that everyone else is too afraid to ask.

– Raquel Gonzalez has received a lot of praise online this week after her performance in the WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” opener and in last night’s NXT main event win over Ember Moon. Below is post-show footage of Gonzalez talking to McKenzie Mitchell, who asked if she can be stopped.

“Sunday eight of the best women wrestlers were in that cage and whose hand was raised at the end?,” Gonzalez asked. “Mine. Tonight a former NXT Women’s Champion and whose hand was raised at the end of that main event? Mine. So, McKenzie, I guess you’re right, Raquel Gonzalez can’t be stopped.”

Last night’s NXT main event ended with Rhea Ripley facing off with Gonzalez. McKenzie asked about the showdown with her rival.

“Rhea Ripley, yeah. She’s gonna get hers but on my time,” Gonzalez said, laughing.