Videos: Notes And Footage From This Week’s WWE 205 Live

This week’s WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network was described as one of the most lackluster episodes in the history of the show. It’s interesting to note that WWE did not announce any matches for this week’s 205 Live show until well into the second hour of SmackDown on FOX. They also did not post any storyline tweets on Friday afternoon like they usually do to hype the new episode, and the 205 Live Twitter account actually went almost a full 7 days without any new posts.

This week’s 205 Live opener saw Mansoor defeat Ashante “Thee” Adonis in singles action. The main event saw Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defeat Ariya Daivari. They also aired the NXT vignette with Swerve cutting a promo on NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, but there were no other segments or vignettes airing this week. As noted, Nigel McGuinness and Byron Saxton called 205 Live on Friday night. Saxton replaced Vic Joseph, who was off WWE NXT and 205 Live this week due to unknown reasons.