Videos: NXT Stars Pick Up Wins In Interim Title Tournament, Fantasma Debuts

The round robin tournament to crown an Interim WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion continued during tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network.

Group A action saw Jake Atlas defeat Drake Maverick while Kushida defeated Tony Nese. Drake was released by WWE last week but they are allowing him to finish these three tournament matches. Tonight’s Group B action saw El Hijo del Fantasma debut with a win over Jack Gallagher.

The competitors who are currently 1-0 in the tournament standings are Fantasma, Atlas, Kushida and Akira Tozawa, who defeated Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in Group B action last week.

It’s interesting to note that WWE is airing promo videos for each competitor before their matches, at least in this first round of matches.

As noted, the top two competitors from each group will meet in the finals to determine the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. The tournament was created by NXT General Manager William Regal because NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin is stuck in the UK and unable to defend due to the coronavirus pandemic. Devlin will eventually face the Interim Champion.

Below are a few shots of tonight’s matches at the NXT Arena from Full Sail University, and a look at the current tournament standings after week 2:

GROUP A: Kushida (1-0), Drake Maverick (0-1), Tony Nese (0-1), Jake Atlas (1-0)

GROUP B: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (0-1), El Hijo del Fantasma (1-0), Akira Tozawa (1-0), Jack Gallagher (0-1)

