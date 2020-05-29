Videos: NXT Top 10, Matt Riddle & Street Profits Team Up For NXT UK Dark Match

As noted, this week’s “Hidden Gems” edition of WWE NXT UK on the WWE Network featured more never-before-seen dark matches from recent TV tapings. Above is video from the six-man match with Matt Riddle and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits taking on The Grizzled Young Veterans and Joseph Conners, from the Plymouth, England tapings. On a related note, below are the top 10 moments from this week’s regular NXT episode on the USA Network.