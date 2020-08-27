Videos: NXT Top 10, This Week’s NXT Injury Report, Rhea Ripley WWE 24 Extra

– Below is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode. This week’s report noted that Jake Atlas suffered extensive injuries at the hands of the returning Tommaso Ciampa, who attacked Atlas twice after destroying him in singles action. Camp noted that Atlas was taken to a local medical facility and is not currently cleared to compete.

– Below are the top 10 moments from this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network:

– WWE released this bonus scene from the new “WWE 24: WrestleMania 36 – The Show Must Go On” documentary that is available on the WWE Network. The clip features Rhea Ripley explaining how Dragon Ball Z’s Vegeta inspired her WrestleMania gear. WrestleMania 36 saw Ripley drop the NXT Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair.