Videos Of Sasha Banks After HIAC Championship Win, Stats & Facts On Banks’ Win, & More

With her win over former tag team partner Bayley at WWE Hell In a Cell, new SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks is now a WWE Grand Slam Champion. Banks went into the match as a five-time RAW Women’s Champion, a two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, and a one-time WWE NXT Women’s Champion. Hell In a Cell 2020 marked her first-ever SmackDown Women’s Title win, and her first Cell victory. Banks is the third WWE Grand Slam Champion in women’s division history. Bayley hit her grand slam on May 19, 2019 with a SmackDown Women’s Title win, and Asuka became a Grand Slam Champion on April 14, 2020 with a RAW Women’s Title win.

In other random stats and facts on The Boss coming out of Hell In a Cell, she became the first woman in WWE history to win a title from a Superstar that she previously held a tag team title with, according to the official WWE Stats account. Banks and Bayley held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from February 17 through April 7, 2019, as the inaugural champions. Also, Banks became the 12th Superstar in WWE history to compete inside Hell In a Cell three times. Banks now has a Cell record of 1-2 as this was her first Cell victory. Banks dropped the RAW Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair in the first-ever women’s Cell match at Hell In a Cell 2016, and later lost to then-RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in the second-ever women’s Cell match at Hell In a Cell 2019. Hell In a Cell 2020 marked the first time that Banks has captured a title from Bayley. Bayley won the NXT Women’s Title from her former tag team partner at “Takeover: Brooklyn” in August 2015.

Below is post-show video from Banks’ backstage championship photo shoot, along with post-match video of Banks talking to Alyse Ashton about the win. Banks was asked how she felt after the match. She also commented on potentially facing names like Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Zelina Vega, among others.

“Like I said on Friday, I came, I saw and tonight, I conquered,” Banks said. “I defeated the longest reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion in history, my former best friend, Bayley. Now Bayley was an incredible champion, she was the longest reigning, she was a Grand Slam Champion, she’s the first-ever Grand Slam Champion, but tonight I just proved once again why I am The Boss, why I am Sasha Banks. I feel really, really happy and so excited to be the new SmackDown Women’s Champion because just like you know, the Draft was a couple weeks ago. We have a bunch of new incredible female talent, and I cannot wait to go up and down that ring with Bianca, with Liv, with Ruby Riott, Natalya, Zelina, Billie Kay. I mean, the whole roster. SmackDown is the land of opportunity and I am the leader. So, I’m going to lead the SmackDown women’s division to the land of The Boss. I like that.”

