Videos: Previews For WWE Network Specials On Drew McIntyre And Edge vs. Cena

WWE has released trailers for new documentaries on WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, and the rivalry between John Cena and WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Above is the trailer for the new WWE 24 special on McIntyre. “WWE 24: The Chosen One” will premiere Sunday, October 4 on the WWE Network. The special will follow McIntyre’s journey to winning the WWE Title over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 earlier this year.

Below is the trailer for the new WWE Untold special on Edge vs. Cena. “WWE Untold: The Champ Is HeRe” will premiere this coming Sunday on the WWE Network. The doc looks back at the legendary Edge vs. Cena rivalry, including their WWE Title TLC match at Unforgiven 2006.