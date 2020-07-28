Videos Previews: This Week’s NXT, The Bumpy Awards From WWE’s The Bump

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Below is a promo for Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, featuring NXT Champion Keith Lee addressing Karrion Kross, plus a Triple Threat for a spot in the “Takeover: XXX” Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title with Finn Balor vs. Dexter Lumis vs. Timothy Thatcher. As noted, also announced for this week’s show is Mercedes Martinez vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Johnny Gargano vs. Roderick Strong.

-WWE’s The Bump released the following promos for The Bumpy Awards.

The inaugural Bumpy Awards will be revealed tomorrow morning during a special episode of The Bump at 10am ET, which will air on WWE digital platforms and the free version of the WWE Network.

The awards will cover the first half of 2020 and will feature the following categories: Tag Team of the Half-Year, Rivalry of the Half-Year, In-Ring Match of the Half-Year, Cinematic Match of the Half-Year, and Superstar of the of the Half-Year.

