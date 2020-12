Tommaso Ciampa, Timothy Thatcher, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez did not appear on tonight’s New Year’s Evil go-home edition of WWE NXT, the final show of the year, but WWE did air two great video packages to promote next Wednesday’s matches. Below is a preview for the Fight Pit II with Ciampa vs. Thatcher, and also below is a video package for the Last Woman Standing match between Ripley and Gonzalez, which looks at their friendship and rivalry.

The current card for NXT NYE can be found here.